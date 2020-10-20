From the Archives (October 20, 1970): Over 300 arrested in Quebec

20 October 2020 00:15 IST

A Government offer to give Quebec kidnappers of the British diplomat, Mr. James Cross safe passage to Cuba stood to-day [October 19], despite the murder on Saturday of a second kidnap victim, Pierre Laporte. A letter from Mr. Cross yesterday said that he was still alive and asked the authorities to arrange for his release by meeting the main ransom demand of the Quebec Liberation Front (F.L.Q.). — passage to Cuba or Algeria for 23 “political prisoners.” By early to-day, 319 persons were being detained in the investigation, 183 in Montreal, the others in Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Hull and five other Quebec centres. The Quebec police last night named two men wanted for the kidnappings. A spokesman said warrants had been issued for the arrest of Marc Carbonneau (37), a taxi driver, and Paul Rose, a 27-year-old school teacher. Mr. Cross, senior British Trade Commissioner, was kidnapped from his home by members of the extremist F. L.Q two weeks ago. Mr. Laporte, who was seized six days later, was found shot dead early yesterday. Meanwhile, Mr. Laporte lay in state to-day in a courthouse ringed by armed troops and police. The Minister will be buried here [Montreal] to-morrow and three days mourning has been declared in Quebec province.

