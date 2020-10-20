From the Archives (October 20, 1920): The late Mr. Tilak

20 October 2020 00:15 IST

Mr. Jinnah in paying tribute to Mr. Tilak said it would be no exaggeration to say that the present political consciousness of the people of India was due in a large measure to Mr. Tilak. Mr. Tilak was the ideal of millions in India and his loss at the present juncture when they were passing through a most critical time was a great misfortune of India. Mr. Tilak was no dreamer but a very practical and sagacious politician and knew how far to lead his people.

Mr. V.J. Patel next moved the main resolution:- That this public meeting places on record its deep sense of deep and profound sorrow at the death of Lokamanya Balgangadhar Tilak. The stainless purity of his life, his services and sufferings in the cause of his country, his deep devotion to the welfare of the people, his arduous endeavours in the fight for national autonomy... these will enshrine his memory in the grateful recollections of our people and will be a source of strength and inspiration to countless generations of our countrymen. At this crisis in the history of the nation the people will sorely miss his wise, helpful and courageous leadership, the lofty inspiration of his patriotism and the healing benediction of his counsel in difficulty.

