From the Archives (October 2, 1920): The Madras Presidency Muslim League

Mir Asad Ali has addressed the following letter to the Honourary Secretary, the Madras Presidency Muslim League, Madras: Dear Sir, The Turkish question with the Khilafat agitation and the Punjab tragedy have produced great disquietude in the minds of the people. The dismemberment of Turkey has touched me to the quick, as in the case of many a Musalman. The humiliating terms of the Turkish Peace Treaty have caused deep resentment to the whole Muslim world. Nor am I less mindful of the scanty justice rendered to the wrong-doers in the lamentable Punjab affairs. The recent disallowance by H.E. Lord Chelmsford of the Hon'ble Mr. V.S. Shastri’s resolution on the Punjab affair, has only added insult to injury. I have given vent to my feelings on more than one occasion. While fully aware of the incompetence of the present bureaucratic administration to cope with the growing political situation in the country, I should certainly hesitate to advise the adoption of any unconstitutional or impracticable programme of public action to mark the deep resentment felt particularly by the educated classes all over India.