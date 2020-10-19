From the Archives (October 19, 1970): Quebec extremists kill minister

Quebec extremists executed Labour Minister Pierre Laporte after holding him captive for a week but as a wave of deep shock and anger swept Canada there was confusion over the fate of the second kidnap victim — British diplomat James Cross. The body of Mr. Laporte, 49-year-old father of two children, was found wrapped in blood-covered blankets in the boot of a car in Montreal, with a single bullet hold through his head. Police in reporting the grisly find last night also said they had discovered the body of Mr. Cross abducted from his Montreal home on October 5, by members of the Quebec Liberation Front (F.L.Q.). But the police later would not confirm or deny the report. A Montreal radio station reported that a letter written by Mr. Cross saying he was alive was recieved to-day [October 18] by the Montreal police. With the letter was a communique from the F.L.Q. Police later confirmed receipt of the letter and communique. According to the radio station the communique said the full demands of the F.L.Q. must be met or Mr. Cross would be executed.