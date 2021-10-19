From the Archives (October 19, 1921): The Indian Medical Service.

A retired officer of the Indian Medical Service in a contribution to the “Times” deplores the gradual Indianisation of the Indian Medical Service and says that, in spite of the “great deal of sentimental nonsense” that is being written about the equality of the races, it is very “distasteful to a European to serve under an Asiatic”. This is a true specimen of impotent rage born of race pride and colour prejudice. Appointments to the Indian Medical Service are made by the Secretary of State for India, assisted by Selection Committees both in England and India. Nominations are evidently made in the light of the recommendations of the Public Services Commission and with a view to secure for India the services of the best available candidates. The conditions in India also require the services of eminent medical men familiar with the local conditions and with thorough knowledge of the tropical diseases. If the present system of “Indianising the Indian Medical Service” be distasteful to some of the recruits, the remedy lies with them and the country will not be the worse for their absence.