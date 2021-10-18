From the Archives (October 18, 1921): Action with rebels

18 October 2021 00:15 IST

Simla, October 17: Telegrams received at Army headquarters, Simla, from the Officer Commanding, Madras District, show that in Malabar on the 15th scattered rebel bands were reported in the vicinity of Nilambur. Kunhammed Haji with 200 rebels at Vettikattiri three miles northwest of Pandikkad fired on convoy on the 14th. Fire was returned by the same piquet. Three other bands seen in this vicinity were fired on by the same piquet. Rebels were more active north of Perintalmanna and were engaged by patrol killing two. Fourteen rebels were killed in engagement near Perintalmanna instead of 12 as reported in the previous telegram and three fireams were captured. Chin Kachin battalion reached Malapuram on the 15th. On 16th increased numbers of rebel bands were reported in the vicinity of Nilambur including one band from outside that area. Wellicuttu Bridge between Manjeri and Pandikkad were reported destroyed on 51th night and rebels were still on road. Moveable column has left Manjeri to deal with them. Chin Kachin battalion reached Manjeri and 2-8th Gurkhan detrained at Tirur.

