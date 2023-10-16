October 16, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

Tel Aviv, Oct. 15: Israel said that its forces to-day had broken through lines held by Iraqi troops on the central sector of the Syrian front and were now consolidating in terrain the Iraqis had abandoned.

Heavy Syrian shelling slowed down the Israeli advance on Damascus, the Arab nation reported.

Egypt claimed that its ground forces had consolidated new positions in the Sinai desert today after beating back an Israeli counter-offensive.

Israel said its armour thrust back an Egyptian attack on the Suez Canal front and its warplanes carried out bombing missions against military targets north and east of Cairo.

The Israeli Air Force attacked the Tanta, Kutamiya, and Shuvral Hayat airfields and missile batteries and “concentrations of enemy armour” in the Suez Canal area, the Israeli command reported. Tanta is 72 km north-west of Cairo and Kutamiya is 56 km east of the Egyptian capital. Israeli military spokesman had no details of the location of Shuvral Hayat.

“On the Syrian front,” the command said, “fuel depots have been attacked at Latakia and Tartus and armour concentrations in the area of the front.”

Egypt claimed it captured “new areas of land along the entire confrontation line” in Sinal and knocked out 150 Israeli tanks and 29 planes on Sunday. But Israelis said they gave no ground and the Egyptians lost more than 200 tanks and 15 planes.

The Israeli command said in a communique that five Syrian and three Egyptian aircraft were shot down over the northern and southern battlegrounds, about 400 km apart at their nearest point.

