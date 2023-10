October 16, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

Constantinople, October 15: The Angora Government has decided to accept the Austrian Government’s suggestion of a discussion of terms of a friendly Austro-Turkish political and economic alliance. Adnan Bey Angora representative at Constantinople has been accorded full powers to negotiate in the matter with the Austrian minister at Sofia, who is shortly expected in Constantinople.

