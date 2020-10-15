From the Archives (October 15, 1970): 21 Bihar MLAs want CM to step down

Twenty-one dissident M.L.As. of the Bihar Ruling Congress headed by Mr. Vidyakar Kavi met the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, this morning [October 14] and demanded a change in leadership in the State. Their plea was that the Chief Minister, Mr. Daroga Prasad Rai, should either step down voluntarily or seek a vote of confidence from the Ruling Congress Legislature Party. During their 20-minute talk with the Prime Minister the dissidents apprised her of the “misdeeds” of the Rai Government which they feared would spell disaster for the party in the next general elections. They charged that the image of the Government and party had been hopelessly tarnished because its Ministers “indulged in corruption, took bribes and disgraced themselves through drinking orgies.” They also told the Prime Minister that the Rai Government had totally failed to tackle the fast deteriorating law and order situation, stem the naxalite violence in North Bihar districts of Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga and fill up crucial vacancies for the posts of the Chief Secretary and Director of Health Services in the State on account of various pulls and counterpulls.