From the Archives (October 15, 1920): Indian Institute of Science(From an editorial)

15 October 2020 00:15 IST

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, it is well-known, was originally established with the noble object of encouraging scientific research among post-graduate students in India. But the patriotic intentions of its generous founder seem to be far from being satisfactorily realised under its present working and management. Nor is this in any way surprising since the administration of the Institute is now practically in the hands of foreigners, the nature and depth of whose interest in the cause of Indian scientific research was so notoriously betrayed in their recent appointment of Sir Alexander Cardew to its Directorship in preference to such an eminent scholar and scientist as Prof. Thorpe of the London University. But India cannot, at this critical stage of her educational and industrial revival, afford to neglect this national institution, which should, if properly conducted, grow into an aspiring temple of knowledge and research, or allow it to be reduced to a comfortable retreat for sinecure officials and high paid professors. And considering the enormous amounts, coming nearly to Rs. 4.5 lakhs, annually spent over the Institute one really wonders what adequate return is made by it to advance scientific and industrial progress in the country.

