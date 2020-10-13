From the Archives (October 13, 1920): The Congress and Non-Cooperation

13 October 2020 00:15 IST

There have been very few comments in the British Press on the Non-Co-operation Resolution passed at the special session of the Indian National Congress. The “Times”, the “Daily Telegraph,” and the “Morning Post” have all written in that strain of uncomfortable hostility which was to be expected of them. They cannot conceal their misgivings as to the insecurity of the existing regime, but they affect to believe (as they always have done) that the considered declarations of the Congress are nothing but the vapourings of a noisy minority of extremists.

But they are not the only people who have misgivings as to the tendency of Indian politics at the moment. With every desire to support the indignant protest of the Indian nation against the misgovernment of which they have been the victims, there are not many British Radicals and Socialists who agree with the policy of general boycott. They are not yet convinced that the wrongs inflicted upon the Indian people can be righted in no other way, and they are far from being satisfied that a withdrawal from a participation in the administration of the country can be made effective.

