From the Archives (October 12, 1970): Pakistan’s new charge against India

12 October 2020 00:15 IST

Pakistan intends to raise the question of India’s alleged “nuclear-war preparations” in the current session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the New Times of Rawalpindi, Foreign Office sources claim that some other countries have promised support to Pakistan in raising the issue in the U.N. against “India, Israel and some other countries, which are trying to become atomic powers and thus create a threat to world peace.” The London Correspondent of Urdu daily Jung of Karachi, said in a despatch that Pakistan was trying to persuade the Big Powers that while it had accepted their atomic policy, India was bent upon defying them. But various political leaders have criticised the Pakistan Government for its approach on this issue. Mr. Qayum Khan, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (anti-Ayub group) has said that “Pakistan will be only fooling itself if it thinks that by raising the issue in the U.N. General Assembly, India can be persuaded to put an end to its atomic preparations.” Huriat of Karachi reported that Mr. Khan recently told a public meeting near Rawalpindi that India had already made an atom bomb and that, if it wanted, it could devour Pakistan through a police action.

