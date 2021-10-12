From the Archives (October 12, 1921): Visits of Royal personages.

One of the grounds on which Nationalists have based their opposition to the recurring visits of Royal personages to this country is the political purpose behind them and the opportunity they afford to the unscrupulous bureaucracy to artificially raise up their losing prestige in the eyes of the masses. But the almost excessive cost and sinful extravagance incurred on these occasions out of the public revenues is another and a more obvious objection which no Indian with any knowledge of or feeling for his nation’s poverty and daily suffering can honestly afford to ignore. Royalty may nobly condescend to climb down to the simple and unceremonious level of the ordinary citizen and be willing to adopt a less costly and more useful programme, consistent with the spirit of the age and the needs of the people. But there are some types of mentality, untrained in the democratic spirit and discipline of the West, who still love to indulge in all costly forms and needless ceremonials of royal worship and reception, in utter blindness of the change coming over the royal outlook itself born of the consciousness as the unifying head of a democratic empire.
