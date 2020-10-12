From the Archives (October 12, 1920): The Madras Review

12 October 2020 00:15 IST

We have received the first issue of the ‘Madras Review’, a new Nationalist fortnightly started in Madras. The journal, we are assured, will stand for the greatest freedom of thought, expression and action in all walks of life, social, political, intellectual and religious. It will strive for a liberated and contented India which, while assimilating all that is best in other countries, will build its national life on the firm rock of her native genius and character. About the coming Reforms it refuses to believe that they initiate an era of peace and prosperity and disagrees with those who consider it as a substantial step towards Home Rule. As to Non-Co-operation, the journal, we are told, has no bias for or against the movement. It recognises it as one of the several ways leading to Swaraj and holds that the alternative to Non-Co-operation is not co-operation, but vigorous, persistent and unceasing agitation, both being equally necessary in our struggle. The first issue contains the report of an interesting interview with Mr. S. Srinivasa Iyengar on Non-Co-operation and a contribution by Mr. C. Rajagopalachari on Factory Legislation.

