From the Archives (October 11, 1921): Indian Railway Conference

Simla, October 10: Mr. F.A. Hadow, presiding over the annual session of the Indian Railway Conference Association, which met today in Simla, referred to the Railway Committee’s Report and said that if the Government accepted and endorsed to unanimous conclusions of the Committee, that English domiciled companies must go, it could not but give rise to a feeling of sadness, because these companies had done much in the past to establish Indian Railways on a sound basis. On the question of coal companies, Mills and Iron and Steel Companies being permitted to put privately owned wagons on the rails the President declared emphatically against the suggestions for a railway should never, in his opinion, be saddled with such an incubus. He did not think that the representatives of industry and commerce who desired to be present at the Conference could assist the Conference much or themselves very much and emphasised that their absence would not prejudice the interests of industry and commerce in any way.