(From the Archives, October 10) Bombay’s housing problem

Bombay, Oct. 9: For providing housing at moderate rents to poor men, especially workmen and clerks, the Bombay Government has sanctioned a scheme for granting state loans to Cooperative Societies. Later, the Cooperative Conference passed a resolution urging that the same facilities should be provided to tenant ownership societies also. The Government, in the course of a press note, however, makes it clear that, as there is every possibility that members of the tenant ownership societies can make private profit, they (Government) cannot devote public money whether as a loan or otherwise. If, however, the bylaws of the society clearly and legally provide against any misuse of concessions or profiteering of any kind, the Government is willing to extend the benefits of loans to societies whose members are tenants, either on co-partnership tenancy system or on long leases from the society.