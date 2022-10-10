20,000 Uganda Asians expected to settle in U.K.

October 10, 2022 01:04 IST

Kampala, Oct. 9: Britain granted entry permits to just over 21,500 Asians by the end of its emergency processing programme here last weekend. But although British officials are unwilling to speculate on the precise number of those who will settle in Britain, it is thought highly unlikely they will exceed 20,000. A High Commission spokesman said last night that 21,569 entry permits were issued by the completion of the processing programme yesterday. The processing began six weeks ago following President Amin’s order that non-citizen Asians must leave Uganda by November 8. The emergency processing office will remain open until Wednesday for Asians who missed coming forward when their passport numbers were called. But they are not expected to number more than a few hundred. The spokesman said 51,732 passport holders had been called forward during the six weeks. On the last day of the programme on Saturday, only 87 heads of family, representing with their dependents 269 people came forward out of 6,500 passport numbers called. The remainder of the 55,000 British Asians are assumed either to have left Uganda or to be among the small number of Asians exempted from expulsion.

