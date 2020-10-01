From the Archives (October 1, 1970): President hails Soviet aid to India

01 October 2020 00:15 IST

The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, to-day [September 29, Moscow] expressed appreciation at Soviet assistance to India’s economic development. The President, on his first official visit to this country, was speaking to the Ukranian Republican Premier, Mr. Vladimir Shcherbitsky in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. “We highly appreciate the great assistance the Soviet Union has given us in our economic construction. We are learning and are ready to learn in the future the positive experience of the USSR in the development of industry, science and culture,” the President was quoted as saying. The Soviet Union to-day called for further strengthening of Indo-Soviet friendship, saying it was not only in the national interests of the two peoples, but would contribute to the consolidation of peace in Asia and the rest of the world. In a statement issued at the end of Mr. Giri’s ten-day goodwill tour, the Soviet Government expressed satisfaction at India continuing to follow the policy of non-alignment and upholding the cause of peace.

