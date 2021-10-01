From the Archives (October 1, 1921): Indians in Kenya(From an Editorial)

01 October 2021 00:15 IST

The position of Indians in Kenya is becoming more and more one of great gravity. Not content with plotting with the South African Whites to undermine the legitimate rights of the Indians in the Crown Colony, the Whites have commenced a campaign of persecution and boycott against the Indian residents. As will be noticed from a review of this new development which we publish elsewhere, the European settlers are resorting to cut-throat competition with the Indian traders so that, deprived of the custom, they might leave the country or submit themselves to the bondage of Europeans. One curious fact to notice is that they do not boycott the Indian wholesale dealers, but purchase goods from them at the prices demanded, corner the goods, undersell Indian retailers even at a loss and thus seek to drive them out of the market and, hence, out of the Colony as well. Further. it would appear that transport services under European control are refused to Indians and the Indians are otherwise hampered.

