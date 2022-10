Visit to Yerovada

Bombay, Oct. 5: In order to pay her periodical visits in Yerovada to her husband, Mrs. Gandhi arrived at Poona and was accorded a cordial reception at the station arranged by the Local Congress Committee. She visited many places of nationalist interest, particularly the Tilak Political Institute. After seeing Mahatmaji in jail, it is understood she will address a gathering on Khadi and Non-violence this evening. ADVERTISEMENT

