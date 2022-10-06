Bombay, Oct. 5: In order to pay her periodical visits in Yerovada to her husband, Mrs. Gandhi arrived at Poona and was accorded a cordial reception at the station arranged by the Local Congress Committee. She visited many places of nationalist interest, particularly the Tilak Political Institute. After seeing Mahatmaji in jail, it is understood she will address a gathering on Khadi and Non-violence this evening.
(From the Archives, Oct. 6) Visit to Yerovada
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.