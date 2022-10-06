UP experiment to breed Gir lions fails

Lucknow, Oct. 5: It has been officially acknowledged that the Gir lions breeding experiment started by the Uttar Pradesh government at the Chandraprabha sanctuary near Varanasi has failed. Not a single lion appears to exist in the 64.75 square km area of the sanctuary. A spokesman of the Forest Department said here to-day that he guessed the lions might have been poisoned or killed by villagers to save their cattle. One of the lions might have escaped the adjoining forest area of Bihar. The spokesman said the State government was now thinking of creating another sanctuary at some other suitable place in the State to repeat the experiment. A committee of experts appointed by the State government to probe the causes of failure of the Chandraprabha experiment had suggested that the Gir lion breeding experiment should not be repeated in the same area. The Chandraprabha sanctuary was created in 1956 to multiply the dwindling species of Gir lions. A lion and two lionesses were requisitioned from the then Saurashtra Government and released in the sanctuary. The spokesman claimed that the population of Gir lions in the sanctuary rose to 11 by 1965-66. But nothing was heard about them thereafter till recently when it was found that there was hardly any lion in the sanctuary. He explained that mass grazing by cattle and lack of water probably forced the wildlife to shift to other areas resulting in the dearth of prey for the lions. Finding no prey, the lions jumped the barbed wire fencing and killed cattle in nearby villages. The government, he said, had been paying compensation to the owner for each such kill. However, the payments were stopped when villagers started misusing the facility.