From the Archives (November 9, 1970): B.B.C’s attitude was damaging: Gujral

The Government of India had asked the British Broadcasting Corporation to quit India “in the interest of Indo-British friendship and understanding,” Mr. I.K. Gujral, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said here to-day [Bombay, November 8]. “B.B.C.’s projection of news from India was not objective and came in the way of this friendship and that led the Government to take this step,” Mr. Gujral told P.T.I. in an interview on his arrival here this morning from a month’s tour of Europe, including Britain. “I do not say that B.B.C.’s news media should favour India or praise India. But its policy on the whole unfortunately is not such as to promote the friendship between the two countries”, Mr. Gujral added. Mr. Gujral said Mr. Anthony Royale, the British Parliamentary Under Secretary for Commonwealth and Foreign Affairs, had urged India to reconsider its decision during their meeting in London while he (Mr. Gujral) was there on a five-day visit. “I told him that India was keeping both its mind and eyes wide open. But as India was the aggrieved party, the initiative did not lie with us,” Mr. Gujral said. When asked to elaborate, Mr. Gujral said smilingly: “Mr. Royale suggested (reconsideration of the decision) and I simply reacted. Nothing more.”