From the Archives (November 9, 1921): Malabar Special Tribunal

The Special Tribunal took up for hearing to-day [Calicut, November 8] a case in which seven Nayars and three Moplahs were charged with unlawful assembly and mischief by fire under sections 148 and 436 I.P.C. According to the prosecution the accused and 70 others mostly Hindus and some Moplahs went to a toddy shop of one Kandu in Muthidath Madanba... in Walluvanad taluk on the evening of 23rd August last shouting “Gandhi-ki-jai” and armed with sticks and knives broke all pots containing toddy and set fire to the shop. As soon as the toddy shop-keeper saw the accused coming towards his shop, he left it and went and remained at a distance of about 30 yards from the shop. As the shop was burning the mob shouted “Gandhi-ki-jai” and proceeded towards the west.