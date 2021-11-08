From the Archives (November 8, 1971): Deaths while alighting or boarding buses

08 November 2021 00:15 IST

Madras, November 6: Seventeen persons including 7 cyclists lost their lives during the first 10 months of this year while suddenly emerging out of side-roads and alighting or boarding moving buses.

Disclosing this at the weekly press conference, Mr. K.R. Shenai, Commissioner of Police, said the number of fatal cases of cyclists stood at 8 during 1970 and the number of bus passengers who were dead were 11 last year. In all these cases, individuals or the cyclists were at fault. He appealed to the cyclists as well as those boarding or alighting from moving buses to take the above cases as an indication of how fatal it would be to violate the traffic regulations.

Of late it had come to his notice, the Commissioner said, that some driving school cars were weaving in and out of traffic during peak hours on main thoroughfares thus causing obstruction to the free flow of traffic and endangering the lives of others besides their own. A meeting of representatives of driving schools in Madras City was convened by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic, yesterday, in which the former agreed not to teach learner-drivers during peak hours namely from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. within City limits.

The Police Commissioner requested all learner-drivers to observe these restrictions in the public interest.