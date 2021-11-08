From the Archives (November 8, 1921): In South Africa

08 November 2021 00:15 IST

Johannesburg, November 6: A crisis has arisen in the goldmining industry. The miners threaten to strike against Government’s proposals to effect an economy in the working of mines by altering regulations so as to ensure native labourers in underground work having a full shift of eight hours instead of 5 hours as at present is the case. The miners declare that the proposals mean the abolition of the colour bar, the decrease of the number of whites employed, and increase of accidents and death rate. Addressing a deputation of the workers’ union, Gen. Smuts declared that the new regulation would not affect white labour detrimentally. He said that the gold industry depended upon the “Gold Premium”. If the premium disappeared 24 out of 30 mines now working would close down immediately, hence the industry should run independently of premium.

