From the Archives (November 30, 1971): Border clashes in East

30 November 2021 00:15 IST

New Delhi, Nov 29: A total of 18 Pakistani tanks have so far been destroyed by the Indian forces in the border clashes in the eastern region in the last eight days, it was officially stated here to-day. It has been confirmed after a full tally of the enemy losses in the tank battle at Boyra on November 21 that actually 14 Pakistani tanks — and not 13 as announced earlier — had been either destroyed or captured intact, and that three of them which had been abandoned by the fleeing Pakistanis had been recovering in good condition. In the fighting now going on in the last three days in the Balurghat-Hilli area, Pakistan has lost four more — three on Saturday and one on Sunday — bringing the total Pakistani losses so far to 18, roughly one-fifth of the tanks they have deployed in these two sectors. The Indian forces have not lost any in these two battles, although one of the tanks got bogged down in the Boyra area held by the Multi Bahini and it has since been brought back and put into operational condition.

