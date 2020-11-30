Under the auspices of the Tanjore Khilafat Panchayat Committee a public meeting was convened on the 24th instant at 6 P.M. in Mr. P.V. Kistnasami Baig’s bungalow under the Presidency of Mr. Maulana Sahib, President, Khilafat Committee, Madura, to commemorate the birthday of Mahomed the Prophet. In spite of inclement weather there was a fairly good attendance of Hindus and Mahomedans. Mr. V.V.S. Aiyer, Editor, Desabaktan, Madras, who was specially invited for the purpose delivered an interesting and highly educative lecture on the life of the Prophet and his teachings and their applicability to the present situation. He illustrated from the life of the Prophet how any man without riches, advantages of birth or high education or other prestiges, that counted much in society, could rise to an eminent position of universal usefulness by mere soulforce, purity of heart and nobility of purpose coupled with an unconquerable will and indomitable spirit that carried all obstacles before it. He explained the object of the meeting which was to give expression to the fraternity that was now being formed between the Hindus and Mahomedans and to strengthen the same by combined action and concentrated resolve.
A hundred years ago Nov. 30, 1920 Archives
From the Archives (November 30, 1920): Life of the Prophet
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 30, 2020 12:16:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-november-30-1920-life-of-the-prophet/article33207161.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story