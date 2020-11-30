From the Archives (November 30, 1920): Life of the Prophet

Under the auspices of the Tanjore Khilafat Panchayat Committee a public meeting was convened on the 24th instant at 6 P.M. in Mr. P.V. Kistnasami Baig’s bungalow under the Presidency of Mr. Maulana Sahib, President, Khilafat Committee, Madura, to commemorate the birthday of Mahomed the Prophet. In spite of inclement weather there was a fairly good attendance of Hindus and Mahomedans. Mr. V.V.S. Aiyer, Editor, Desabaktan, Madras, who was specially invited for the purpose delivered an interesting and highly educative lecture on the life of the Prophet and his teachings and their applicability to the present situation. He illustrated from the life of the Prophet how any man without riches, advantages of birth or high education or other prestiges, that counted much in society, could rise to an eminent position of universal usefulness by mere soulforce, purity of heart and nobility of purpose coupled with an unconquerable will and indomitable spirit that carried all obstacles before it. He explained the object of the meeting which was to give expression to the fraternity that was now being formed between the Hindus and Mahomedans and to strengthen the same by combined action and concentrated resolve.