From the Archives (November 3, 1971): Decision soon on ties with China

New Delhi, Nov.2: After the Prime Minister’s return, the Government of India is expected to take the policy decision soon to resume full diplomatic relations with China by reverting to ambassador-level representation in both the capitals as a first step towards a Sino-Indian detente in due course. The necessary soundings have already been made and the Government is now looking for a suitable person from public life or the foreign service for this key assignment. The Prime Minister’s advisers on foreign policy feel that India should take advantage of the current Sino-Indian thaw and set the ball rolling for an early resumption of normal relations. They consider the present political climate in the country quite appropriate for closing the sad chapter of the sixties and establishing a more equitable relationship with China consistent with India’s national interests. There is hardly any political party in the country which is now opposing the idea of normalisation of relations with China without a border settlement. Even the Jan Sangh is not demanding the vacation of Chinese aggression before the resumption of full diplomatic relations.