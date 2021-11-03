From the Archives (November 3, 1921): More Prosecutions

03 November 2021 00:15 IST

We note the repressive activities of the Local Government are on the increase. For the last few months a repressive campaign on an extensive scale has been carried on, and even now continues to be carried on, in the Andhra district where public workers held in great esteem like Mr. Gopalakrishniah and others have been run down under the vague security sections of the Criminal Procedure Code. Within the last two or three weeks, more than one prosecution for sedition have been undertaken. Mr. Yakub Hassan, Dr. Varadarajulu Naidu and Mr. Subramania Siva have all been proceeded against for sedition. The latest victim of this policy is Mr. Abdul Majid Sherer, a Muslim public worker of sober views who has always thrown his weight on the side of moderation. When, after the Tanjore Khilafat Conference of which he was the President, the “Madras Mail” represented him as advocating “Jihad,” Mr. Sherer wrote to the paper repudiating the suggestion and adding that, as a member of the Jamiat-ul-Ulema, he was bound by its ordinance proscribing religious war. The form of “Jihad” which he spoke of was “Jihad” with “Mal” or property and not “Jihad” with “Jan” or lives.

