From the Archives (November 29, 1921): Bombay riots and after

Bombay, November 25 - Mr. Gandhi in a Gujarati appeal to the citizens of Bombay says: Although the peace is restored, some have still the anger, bitterness and fear. In order to have the real peace, everybody’s mind should be free from these. The first step towards lasting peace is that Hindus and Mahomedans should purify themselves by making a clear confession of their guilty, asking God for forgiveness and remaining peaceful. Those who cast the first stone and forcibly removed foreign caps were the guilty party. He lays special stress on Hindus and Mahomedans as they are in overwhelming majority and it is largely they who had taken the non-violence pledge. Therefore they should realise their responsibility between man and man. If Parsis and Christians, too, do not feel their share of the guilt is difficult to establish a lasting peace. They not only defended themselves, which was quite right, but they also were enraged and went beyond the limits of self defence.