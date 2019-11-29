From the Archives (November 29, 1919): Mr. Tilak’s Farewell.

Westminster, November 6, 1919:-- I have just returned from Liverpool Street station where there was a big crowd on the platform to bid farewell to the members of the various deputations returning to India. The most popular figure was Mr. Tilak, if one may judge by the number of friends who gathered around him and the floral decorations with which his person was adorned. He was accompanied by Mr. N.C. Kelkar and other colleagues and appeared to be in very good health and spirits. The failure of the libel action against Sir Valentine Chirol was a regrettable feature of his stay in this country, but apart from that episode, he is well satisfied with his experience here and with the sympathetic hearing which has been given by popular audiences to the Indian claim to Home Rule. He returns to India full of confidence in the early triumph of the cause. He has been criticised by some Indian Nationalists for not having denounced the Montagu Bill more emphatically, but I think he has realised more than some of his critics have done the peculiar difficulties which have to be overcome in this country before a completely satisfactory scheme of self-government can be evolved.