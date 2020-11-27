From the Archives (November 27, 1970): Dearth of suitable films for children

Paucity of suitable films for children is stated to have greatly affected the growth of the Children’s Film Movement in the country, particularly in the South. More than a decade ago, when it was realised that in India cinema was a powerful medium for educating children and enlarging their vision, plans were initiated to establish one Children’s Theatre in each district in the country. These theatres were meant to screen films produced exclusively for children. Promptly, to begin with, in almost every State headquarters, a Children’s Theatre sprang up. But the early enthusiasm soon waned due to non-availability of suitable films to be screened even in the few Children’s Theatres, according to an official closely connected with the Children’s Film Movement. The dearth of children’s films was attributed by him to the ‘lack of will’ on the part of the Government-sponsored Children’s Film Society, entrusted with production of suitable films since no private person would be interested in producing such films, which had no commercial value.