From the Archives (November 27, 1920): The next Viceroy

27 November 2020 00:15 IST

It seems fairly certain that Lord Willingdon is to be the next Viceroy. Everyone who recognised His Excellency's good heartedness and genuine liberalism will also have to admit that in selecting him for a most arduous office in these testing days England is not giving to India even of her second best, whereas the need is for a first rate statesman.

The “Bombay Chronicle” writes: - There is a persistent rumour in a section of the British Press that Lord Willingdon is to succeed Lord Chelmsford as Viceroy of India. The “Evening News”, the “Observer” and “The Times” all point out that the final choice will fall on Lord Willingdon, the last named mentioning his continuous service in India and wide experience of Indian affairs. India has to look on at these discussions with her eyes wide open, but without the power to raise her voice against an appointment or suggestion. Evidently, if the India Office wants a Viceroy, who will say “Amen” to all its edicts, Mr. Montagu could not select a better person than Lord Willingdon. Anyone possessing a strong personality and original ideas of Government, such as a Winston Churchill or a Haldane, will not be suitable if the object is to have an India Office gramaphone set up in Simla.

