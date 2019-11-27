From the Archives (November 27, 1919): The Khalifate.

The All-India Khalifate Conference is to be congratulated on its action in determining to send, in the early weeks of the New Year, an influential Mahomedan Deputation to wait on responsible British Ministers in England and to acquaint them with the Indian view of the Turkish question. Just as the average Englishman cares little for, and knows less of, the conditions of this country it may be taken for granted that British Ministers with no personal knowledge and expenses of Indian feeling are not in a position to appreciate and appraise it at its true value. A deputation of distinguished Englishmen, peers, commoners, travellers and journalists, who know India and its various people to a certain extent, have already raised a voice of warning against the dismemberment of the Turkish Empire and the ignoring of Moslem sentiment in India. The deputation to be sent to England with the permission of H.E. the Viceroy – and it is not to be supposed that such permission will be refused – will secure strong support.