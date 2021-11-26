From the Archives (November 26, 1971): Restrained but alert to Pak. threat

New Delhi, Nov. 25: It was a relatively quiet day in Delhi to-day despite the increasing tempo of the fighting inside Bangla Desh and the growing seriousness of the border skirmishes between the Indian and Pakistani forces in the eastern region. The latest list of incidents on the eastern and western borders released by the Defence Ministry to-night did not reflect the true nature of the deepening crisis with the focus temporarily shifting from the military to the political sphere. Apart from the continued Pakistani shelling across the West Bengal and Tripura borders involving some civilian casualties, there has been no major engagement either in the eastern or western regions since the tank battle in the Boyra area of the Jessore sector on Sunday. But within Bangla Desh itself the Mukti Bahini has intensified its activity in almost all the districts.