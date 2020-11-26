From the Archives (November 26, 1970): Pakistan’s failure (From an editorial)

26 November 2020 00:15 IST

Shocked by the heavy toll of lives that the cyclone and tidal wave took in East Pakistan, the world has been further appalled by the failure of the Pakistan Government to rush relief supplies to the stricken area, where the hungry are begging for food and the injured stand in need of medical assistance. Islamabad has rejected India’s offer of two mobile hospitals and refused to give clearance to four transport planes based in Calcutta which were loaded with relief supplies. The aircraft which are actually in the disaster area are British and American, not Pakistani. It seems that Islamabad actually turned down the request of the Governor of East Pakistan for helicopters and it is only now that Pakistan has asked for and immediately obtained our Government’s permission to fly aircraft over Indian territory to East Pakistan. Meanwhile, at Dacca the International Red Cross had to stop sending supplies because they were not being taken to the disaster area.

