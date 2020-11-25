From the Archives (November 25, 1970): India’s gesture to Pakistan

The Government of India in record time to-day gave Pakistani planes blanket permission to fly over Indian territory to rush relief supplies to the cyclone-stricken people of East Pakistan. At 11.30 hours to-day [November 24] the Pakistan High Commissioner here [New Delhi], Mr. Sajjad Haider, called on Mr. S. K. Banerjee, Secretary in the Foreign Ministry, and requested that for the next fortnight blanket permission be given for the clearance of Pakistan Air Force C-130 transport planes ferrying relief supplies from West Pakistan to East Pakistan. At 12.35 hours in 65 minutes, the Pakistan High Commissioner was informed by the Foreign Ministry that Pakistan’s request had been granted. Official sources said that the decision was in keeping with India’s efforts to render all assistance to bring relief to the victims of cyclone in East Pakistan. One hundred and five packages, containing 2,265 kilo-grammes of vaccines and sulpha-drugs gifted by India for the cyclone victims of East Pakistan arrived in Dacca by air on November 22 and have already been handed over to Pakistan authorities.