From the Archives (November 25, 1920): Homeless Adi Dravidas

25 November 2020 00:15 IST

Mr. O. Rajavelu Chetty, M.A. B.L., Secretary, the People's Service League, writes under the 25th November 1920:- The continuous heavy rains we have recently been having, have made the lot of the poor Adi Dravidas living in the various Cheries in the City infinitely worse. One has only to take a walk to one of the numerous Cheries in the City to be convinced that they are not fit for human habitation especially during rainy season. There is absolutely no drainage and you see muddy puddles of water everywhere. The poor shelter that the clay walls and the palmyra leaf roofs afford against the high winds and the heavy downpour of rain can better be imagined than described. But the saddest sight which meets one now is that a great number of families have been rendered homeless by the flimsy clay huts collapsing under the heavy torrent of rain we are having. Something must be done immediately to alleviate the indescribable suffering of the poor homeless Adi Dravidas. Cannot a relief fund be started by the various Social Service Organisations working in this city? Will not the Council of Social Service exert itself a bit? In the meantime, will it not be better if the social service organisations make a survey of the various Cheries under their charge and find out the number of huts which have collapsed during the recent rains?

