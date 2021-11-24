From the Archives (November 24, 1921): Special Tribunal

24 November 2021 00:15 IST

Calicut, November 23: The hearing of the dacoity case reported yesterday was resumed this morning and the examination of complainant Mr. Pachu Nayar was continued. He stated among other things that he told the third accused that if he was to go upstairs he would cut him to pieces. Saying that, he hurled a piece of tile at the accused who were standing at the foot of the staircase. Accused Munnian then said, “Let four of us go upstairs and slaughter him.” They tried to break open the door, but, seeing it was impossible, the accused asked him to go down and open the door. As he did not do it, two of the accused fetched an axe, cut open the door and removed all valuables. When they were about to leave, the 1st accused made him swear that he would not report the matter to anybody. The dacoits were armed with a gun besides swords, choppers and sticks. He lost Rs. 206 and odd in cash and the rest in jewellery and domestic utensils. His total loss was over Rs. 1,000.

Advertising

Advertising