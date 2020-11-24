From the Archives (November 24, 1920): Boycott of schools

24 November 2020 00:15 IST

Pandit Malaviya, who is still very weak, addressed the students of the Hindu University this afternoon. He said that he had no mind to do so till Mr. Gandhi’s arrival, but some irresponsible persons amongst the students had floated a rumour that he had turned a whole hearted supporter of the non-co-operation movement and had wired to the Chancellor to come here and manage the affairs personally. This was false and he stuck to his previous opinion as firmly as ever. The next and more important reason was that about two hundred students had signed a resolution demanding the authorities to refuse the Government grant and remove other controls and had threatened to withdraw connection in case of non-fulfilment of the demand. The Panditji regretted the students had gone so far before ascertaining the real facts and consulting their professors and other members of the staff and lent support to the suggestions of persons most of whom were unconnected with the university and educational affairs. He repeated his previous arguments and said that apart from a huge constructive side they could not dissolve the Hindu University even if all of the members of the Court and Council wanted to do so.

Advertising

Advertising