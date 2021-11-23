From the Archives (November 23, 1921): Conserving monuments

From the annual report of the Archaeological Department, Southern Circle, Madras, for the year 1920 it will be seen that the work of conserving old monuments and places of interest has been diligently pushed forward, a total of Rs. 38,146 out of an allotment of Rs. 40,000 having been spent during the year under review. The repairs undertaken on the Chandragiri Palace some three years ago have been completed while other important works have also been attended to but it is regrettable that the Buddhist remains found at Salihundam, Ganjam District, were not further examined. Under the new Reform Scheme the Central Government proposes hereafter to provide the cost of conserving of protected monuments only, which means that all private monuments, whose owners or trustees decline to agree to have such monuments declared to be protected by the Collector will be deleted out of the list and no more financial assistance from public funds to protect them will be allowed.