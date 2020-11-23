From the Archives (November 23, 1920): Mr. Gandhi - An interview

Mr. Gandhi arrived here on Sunday morning and had a cordial welcome from the Nationalist of Delhi. On being seen by a representative, he had very little to add to what already appeared in the press. Asked whether he thought he would be able to run all the educational institutions in the country without taking any ‘financial aid’ from the Government, Mr. Gandhi replied, “Yes, I can carry the country with me. I think it is quite possible to run all the present institutions without any Government aid.”

In reply to the enquiry whether the success hitherto achieved by Non-Co-operation made him confident of its ultimate triumph, Mr. Gandhi said, “Yes, certainly.” To the question, “Are the Non-Co-operation and the Khilafat agitations really two separate movements or have they been merged into one another for the realisation of any particular object, Mr. Gandhi said: — Non-Co-operation has been adopted by the country as the means to an end. It has been adopted for the rectification of the Khilafat's wrongs, the Punjab wrongs and the attainment of Swaraj.