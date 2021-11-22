From the Archives (November 22, 1971): China on bigger common market

22 November 2021 00:15 IST

Paris, Nov. 21: Ministers of the seven-nation Western European Union yesterday heard a suggestion that China favoured an enlarged Common Market to offset domination by the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The suggestion was made by Britain’s chief Common Market negotiator, Mr. Geoffery Rippon, when he opened a debate on China at the second session of the W.E.U's Ministerial Council, grouping Britain and the six Common Market countries. Mr. Rippon noted that the first General Assembly speech by the head of the Chinese delegation to the U.N., Mr. Chiao Kuan-hua, had been intransigent without giving the impression that China intended to act “unreasonably” in the world body. The French Foreign Minister, Mr. Maurice Schumann, suggested that China was not seeking Super-Power status and preferred to act as a spokesman for the third world. However, the difficulties of this role had been shown at the recent third world conference at Lima which saw marked divergencies between the participants based on their degree of underdevelopment, he added.

Advertising

Advertising