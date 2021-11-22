From the Archives (November 22, 1921): Civil Disobedience adopted

Trichinopoly, Nov. 20: The following is the full text of the resolution adopted at this morning session of the new Madras Provincial Congress Committee on Civil disobedience: “The Tamil Provincial Congress Committee resolves that (1) in pursuance of the resolution of the All-India Congress Committee, Civil disobedience may be offered for the present in this Province by individuals satisfying the prescribed conditions, (2) that for the present civil disobedience should be confined to disobedience of all orders restricting freedom of speech and action in the Swadeshi and anti-drink campaign and in the organisation of congress work, (3) that a Corps of civil resisters be formed immediately, (4) that civil disobedience should begin as soon as the strength of the Corps reches 50, (5) that the members pledged to civil disobedience should take action after directions previously obtained of the committee appointed for the purpose, (6) that an intensive propaganda be immediately started to educate the people in selected areas in complete non-violent swadesi and in the performance of Communal duties in order to prepare for non-payment of taxes at an early date.