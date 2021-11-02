From the Archives (November 2, 1971): Punitive action silences Pak. troops

The Indian defence forces have taken punitive action across the border for the first time on the eastern front to silence the Pakistani troops who have been repeatedly shelling for the last 11 days the Tripura township of Kamalpur causing considerable damage to property and loss of civilian life. The Defence Ministry spokesman, who disclosed the operation to-day [New Delhi, Nov. 1], did not say in so many words that the Indian armed forces had actually crossed the border to stop this Pakistani shelling, but he pointed out that this kind of action had been taken for the first time. He said: “Kamalpur has been shelled for the last 11 days by the Pakistan forces. There have been a number of civilian casualties and many buildings damaged. Our border forces have taken some action yesterday and to-day. The result is that there will be no further trouble from the Pakistan side in this sector. We were forced to take this action to stop the Pakistani shelling.” The spokesman did not indicate the strength of forces involved on both sides in this operation. But he stressed that the fighting was confined to ground troops and that there was no air action.