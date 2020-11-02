From the Archives (November 2, 1970): Centre on development in cities

The Union Government favours “intensive development” of cities and towns within the existing municipal limits so that they can easily absorb more population. This principle of “high density development” as in the case of Hongkong, Singapore and the cities in Japan, has been advanced by the Centre in order to discourage horizontal expansion of towns and cities and to encourage their vertical development. The Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development in a note has suggested to State Governments to plan housing patterns in cities and towns with a view to accommodating more population into the sparsely populated areas so that maximum use could be made of the civic facilities already available there. The note points out that in a large majority of India’s cities and towns approximately half of the total areas within the formal municipal limits are in an underdeveloped state and the average gross density is less than 20 persons per acre.