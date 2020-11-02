A hundred years ago Nov. 2, 1920 Archives

From the Archives (November 2, 1920): To every Englishman in India

The following appeal of Mr. M.K. Gandhi, published in “Young India”, is a challenge to every Englishman in India:

Dear Friend,

I wish that every Englishman will see this appeal and give thoughtful attention to it. Let me introduce myself to you. In my humble opinion, no Indian has co-operated with the British Government more than I have for an unbroken period of twenty-nine years of public life in the face of circumstances that may have turned any other man into a rebel. I ask you to believe me when I tell you that my co-operation was not based on the fear of the punishments provided by your laws or any other selfish motives. It was free and voluntary co-operation based on the belief that the sum total of the activity of the British Government was for the benefit of India. I put my life in peril four times for the sake of the Empire — at the time of the Boer war when I was in charge of the Ambulance corps whose work was mentioned in General Bullet’s dispatches, at the time of the Zulu revolt in Natal when I was in charge of a similar corps, at the time of the commencement of the late war when I raised an Ambulance corps and a result of the strenuous training had a severe attack of pleurisy, and lastly, in fulfilment of my promise to Lord Chelmsford at the War Conference in Delhi, I threw myself in such an active recruiting campaign in Kaira District involving long and trying marches, that I had an attack of dysentry which proved almost fatal.

