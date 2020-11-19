From the Archives (November 19, 1970): Mechanised moon walk(From an editorial)

19 November 2020 00:15 IST

Russia has scored a dramatic surprise with its Luna 17 probe by landing a vehicle on the moon which can transmit a wealth of information to its base at Baykonour. Soviet scientists have already made full use of the information provided by the Luna 16 probe which brought back samples of rock and dust from the dark side of the moon. Western scientists had expected Luna 17 to be a repetition of the earlier exercise but the new unmanned vehicle which was carried to the moon’s surface on the back of a bigger machine is a complex affair which can not only collect samples but analyse them on the spot and transmit the data back to earth. It is expected to collect gravimetrical data, search for water, make seismic measurements and study heat currents in the planet. The Americans also planned a series of unmanned lunar and interplanetary spacecraft called Pioneer, Ranger, Surveyor, Lunar Orbiter and Mariner. Like Luna 16, Ranger 7 landed on the moon in 1964 and transmitted a set of excellent photographs. But Surveyor, which has not yet been launched, was the one which was expected to perform all the functions which Luna 17 is now doing. Thus the Russians have forged ahead of their rivals in this type of unmanned space exploration.

Advertising

Advertising