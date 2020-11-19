Members of the Burma Deputation have presented a petition to Mr. Montagu, Secretary of State for India protesting against the establishment by the Burma Government of a publicity bureau and proposal to establish an official newspaper at estimated cost of Rs. 40,000 per annum. The petitioners urge on grounds of public policy it is inexpedient that a newspaper should be published by Government. No one will know how far the opinion expressed are official or how far they are those of the editor. Officials when they speak, speak with a sense of responsibility attaching to their high office, who will be responsible for statements made in this paper. The petition concludes: We contend that the legislative Council, public speeches and press communiques, if fall use is made of these means, furnish ample opportunities for the Burma Government to explain its policy and we urge the publicity bureau is unnecessary and the project of a newspaper is unfair..
A hundred years ago Nov. 19, 1920 Archives
From the Archives (November 19, 1920): Burma Protest
